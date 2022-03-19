UrduPoint.com

PTI Issues Show Cause Notice To Dissidents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2022 | 04:13 PM

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

The MNAs have been asked to either apologize and rejoin the party ranks or be ready to face the legal action.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to 14 dissident lawmakers amid high political temperature in the country after opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The MNAs whom the notice was issued include Raja Riaz, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan, Nawab Sher, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Abdul Ghafar Wattoo and Noor Alam Khan.

The lawmakers have been asked to submit an unconditional apology and rejoin the party ranks within 7 days otherwise be ready to face the legal action.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the dissident members as traitors, saying that he wouldn’t be blackmailed. He claimed they were winning the no-confidence motion despite this move of the opposition.

The opposition wants to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

So far, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Afzal Khan Opposition

Recent Stories

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

25 minutes ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

43 minutes ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

1 hour ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

3 hours ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>