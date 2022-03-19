PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

(@Abdulla99267510)

The MNAs have been asked to either apologize and rejoin the party ranks or be ready to face the legal action.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to 14 dissident lawmakers amid high political temperature in the country after opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The MNAs whom the notice was issued include Raja Riaz, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan, Nawab Sher, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Abdul Ghafar Wattoo and Noor Alam Khan.

The lawmakers have been asked to submit an unconditional apology and rejoin the party ranks within 7 days otherwise be ready to face the legal action.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the dissident members as traitors, saying that he wouldn’t be blackmailed. He claimed they were winning the no-confidence motion despite this move of the opposition.

The opposition wants to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

So far, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.