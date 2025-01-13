Open Menu

PTI Issues Show-cause Notice To Sher Afzal Marwat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2025 | 02:19 PM

Sher Afzal Marwat has been issued a show-cause notice for violating the party discipline

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued a show-cause notice to party leader and Member of National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat.

Sher Afzal Marwat has been issued a show-cause notice for violating party discipline.

The show-cause notice stated that Sher Afzal Marwat, as a member of the assembly and core committee, is fully aware of the negotiation process and, as a member of the assembly and core committee, should not give statements against any member of the negotiating team.

The notice further mentioned that Sher Afzal Marwat has made harsh comments regarding the ongoing negotiations, and by giving such statements, he has violated the party policy.

The show-cause notice stated that the matter of Sher Afzal Marwat was presented before the founder of PTI, who ordered that a show-cause notice be issued to him.

The notice stated that Sher Afzal spoke without considering the consequences and caused damage to the party multiple times. The show-cause notice, they said, is being issued due to repeated violations of party policy. He is required to respond within seven days or action will be taken according to the policy.

It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, Sher Afzal Marwat criticized PTI's Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, and said he would raise the issue in front of Imran Khan.

