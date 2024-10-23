Open Menu

PTI Issues Show-cause Notices To Party Leaders For Defying Its Stance On 26th Constitutional Amendment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2024 | 03:04 PM

Aslam Ghuman, Muqdad Ali Khan, Zain Qureshi and Riyaz Fatiana are among those who have been issued notices

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to several members of parliament for allegedly defying the party's stance on the 26th constitutional amendment.

The notices were issued to leaders including Aslam Ghuman, Muqdad Ali Khan, Zain Qureshi and Riyaz Fatiana, and they were directed to respond for their perceived indiscipline by violating party directives.

The notice emphasized that the government intended to undermine the independence of the judiciary through these amendments.

All PTI MNAs and Senators were explicitly directed not to support the constitutional amendment bill. Members were told to refrain from voting on the amendments and to remain in designated safe areas, with a strong emphasis on adherence to party instructions.

Previously, PTI MNA Zain Qureshi said that he went into hiding based on advice from his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In a video statement, Zain clarified that he had been instructed by his father to disappear.

“I could never consider voting for this constitutional amendment,” he asserted, dismissing reports suggesting his support as “baseless propaganda”.

He insisted that his father had firmly opposed any approval of the constitutional amendment, adding, “Misleading propaganda is being spread against me regarding my support for the constitutional amendment.”

Zain further explained that he was summoned to Lahore by his father, who is currently dealing with a separate legal case.

