PTI issues tickets to 20 candidates for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued tickets to 20 candidates to contest Senate election, scheduled to be held on March 3.

Sharing the list of candidates, the federal minister in his tweet disclosed that Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad would contest Senate elections from the capital.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem and Najibullah Khattak would contest on general seats while Dost Mohammad Mehsud and Dr. Humayun Mohmand would contest on Technocrat seat.

Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz Chitrali would contest on Women seats while Gurdeep Singh would contest on minority seat, Chaudhry Fawad said.

From Punjab, Saifullah Khan Niazi (North Punjab), Ejaz Ahmad Chaudahry (Central Punjab) and Aon Abbas Buppi (Southern Punjab) will contest on general seats. Ali Zafar would contest on Technocrat seat while Dr. Zarqa would contest on women seat.

From Sindh, Faisal Vawda would contest on general seat while Saifullah Abro on Technocrat seat while from Balochistan, Abdul Qadir would contest the election, the federal minister shared.