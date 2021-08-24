PTI issues 'White Paper', terms educational measures of Sindh as crime

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader and MPA –Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi along with PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar and other MPAs on Tuesday issued a 'White Paper' against the poor performance of Sindh Education department.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said, 'Today, we have issued a white paper on the educational measures of the Sindh government.' He said that the performance of the provincial government was evident.

Firdous said that whatever PPP had done in the last 13 years in the field of education they would term it as a crime.

He said that 13 years ago 31 percent of the children were deprived of education and after 13 years an upward trend had been witnessed to this effect.

He claimed that 7737 schools were running without roofs in the province and over 1000 schools were housed in a one-room-class.

He further claimed that 29000 schools were those where basic necessities were not available and girls schools did not have boundary walls.

Firdous Shamim alleged that the Primary schools in the province did not have staff for cleaning washrooms.

He said that in all 1,74000 teachers were in the province and all know how many of them perform their duties.