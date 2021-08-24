UrduPoint.com

PTI Issues 'White Paper', Terms Educational Measures Of Sindh As Crime

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

PTI issues 'White Paper', terms educational measures of Sindh as crime

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader and MPA –Sindh Firdous Shamim Naqvi along with PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar and other MPAs on Tuesday issued a 'White Paper' against the poor performance of Sindh Education department.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said, 'Today, we have issued a white paper on the educational measures of the Sindh government.' He said that the performance of the provincial government was evident.

Firdous said that whatever PPP had done in the last 13 years in the field of education they would term it as a crime.

He said that 13 years ago 31 percent of the children were deprived of education and after 13 years an upward trend had been witnessed to this effect.

He claimed that 7737 schools were running without roofs in the province and over 1000 schools were housed in a one-room-class.

He further claimed that 29000 schools were those where basic necessities were not available and girls schools did not have boundary walls.

Firdous Shamim alleged that the Primary schools in the province did not have staff for cleaning washrooms.

He said that in all 1,74000 teachers were in the province and all know how many of them perform their duties.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Education All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

37 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

42 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

51 minutes ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

32 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.