PTI Jeopardizes State Interests For Political Gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Leader Khurram Dastgir Khan
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), accusing the party of jeopardizing state interest for political gains
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that political leaders must prioritize national interests over personal and political benefits.
Political parties should address political issues through dialogue and negotiation, he said.
"Unfortunately, we [politicians] all haven't learned from our past mistakes, we need self-assessment and introspection," he said.
"It is a collective test of the wisdom of political parties to overcome these difficult situations," Dastgir said.
He urged for a focus on achieving political stability to meet the challenges the country is facing.
Answering a question, he said that the coming year will be crucial, posing ongoing economic challenges and the government was committed to resolving.
