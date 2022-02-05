UrduPoint.com

PTI, JI Hold Rallies For Kashmiris In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur chapter on Thursday took out a rally against Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and in solidarity with Kashmiris, it started from Minara road and culminated at Press Club Sukkur after marching various routes to observe Kashmir Solidarity day.

Rally was led by PTI General Secretary Sindh, Mubeen Jatoi, President Woman Wing Sufia Baloch and Management Secretary , Northern Sindh, Ms Samreen Najeeb.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that the Indian government has crossed it's limits of atrocities against the powerless and innocent Kashmiris and they questioned that why the United Nations is silence over the atrocities of India adding Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan and Pakistan will continue its legal and moral support of the powerless Kashmiris in the larger interest of the innocent Kashmiris.

Besides, Jamat Islami (JI) Sukkur also took out a rally on led by its Ameer Molana Hizibullah Jakhro. Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars were also held at other districts of the northen Sindh to highlight the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and different aspects of the dispute.

In a Khairpur, a large number of people including participated in rallies including Adovcate Aqeel Soomro,Wajid Ali Mahar, Imdad Shah, Abdul Majeed Shah, Abdul Hameed Arain, Asad Muhab Shah, and children, they were chanting slogans against atrocities of India and in favor of Kashmir. It is worthwhile to mention here that Pakistan has been marking 5th February as public holiday "Kashmir Day" since 1990 to show solidarity with innocent Kashmiris against atrocities of India.

