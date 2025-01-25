PTI, JUI-F Likely To Meet Next Week Amid Soaring Political Temperature
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:13 PM
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asad Qaiser hold telephonic conversation
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature, the sources close to the parties said on Saturday.
“Both the parties may device a joint strategy against the government,” said the sources.
The development took place two days after Imran Khan announced to end talks with the government. The PTI had demanded the government to form a judicial commission.
Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser made a telephonic contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the current political situation.
According to sources, Asad Qaiser also inquired about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's health during the conversation.
During the discussion, according to the sources, both leaders agreed on a meeting between PTI and JUI-F leaders next week.
They said that during the scheduled meeting, the PTI would invite Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the opposition’s Grand Alliance.
