Open Menu

PTI, JUI-F Likely To Meet Next Week Amid Soaring Political Temperature

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:13 PM

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asad Qaiser hold telephonic conversation

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature, the sources close to the parties said on Saturday.

“Both the parties may device a joint strategy against the government,” said the sources.

The development took place two days after Imran Khan announced to end talks with the government. The PTI had demanded the government to form a judicial commission.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser made a telephonic contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the current political situation.

According to sources, Asad Qaiser also inquired about Maulana Fazlur Rehman's health during the conversation.

During the discussion, according to the sources, both leaders agreed on a meeting between PTI and JUI-F leaders next week.

They said that during the scheduled meeting, the PTI would invite Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the opposition’s Grand Alliance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Alliance May Government

Recent Stories

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

3 minutes ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

5 minutes ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

2 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

2 hours ago
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

3 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

3 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

4 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

4 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan