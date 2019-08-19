UrduPoint.com
PTI, JUI-F stage protest against India, express solidarity with Kashmiris

The tribal people, leadership and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and JUI-F Monday staged separate protests against India for revoking special status of occupied Kashmir here on Monday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The tribal people, leadership and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and JUI-F Monday staged separate protests against India for revoking special status of occupied Kashmir here on Monday.

The protest demos held in Inayt Kalli bazaar and in Nawagai bazaar which were participated by hundreds of tribal people and both parties' workers who were chanting slogans against India government for revoking special status in occupied Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

They strongly condemned the Indian government for the move to end special status of occupied Kashmir and termed it totally wrong, unjustified move in sheer violation of UN declarations.

They appreciated Pakistan government's stance over Kashmir issue and efforts to raise it in United Nation's Security Council.

They said that it was the first time in past over 50 years that Kashmir issue was discussed in the UNSC, adding that it became possible due to tiring efforts by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

