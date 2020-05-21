PTI Karachi chapter lauded federal govt for making 'Inquiry Report on Sugar' public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman Thursday lauded the Federal government for making 'Inquiry Report on Sugar' public.

He said publishing the Inquiry Report on Sugar proved the good faith of the government, according to a news release.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his another promise adding the sugar mafia was forgot that "this time Imran Khan is the chief executive of the country."

He said the process of fair and transparent accountability would continue and no thief could be escaped from the accountability.