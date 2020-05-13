PTI- Karachi chief takes exception to delay in re-opening of OPDs in government hospitals

The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-Karachi), MPA Khurram Sherzaman here on Wednesday regretted inability of the authorities concerned to ensure efficient and full to capacity functioning of out patient departments in different public sector hospitals in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-Karachi), MPA Khurram Sherzaman here on Wednesday regretted inability of the authorities concerned to ensure efficient and full to capacity functioning of out patient departments in different public sector hospitals in the metropolis.

Talking to journalists, following his regular visit to different healthcare facilities for past several days, he regretted that indifference of the provincial health department to keep open and properly functional the OPDs since the COVID-19 crisis, was adding to the misery of the people suffering from series of other extremely serious health conditions.

"Incidence of varied diseases has not declined nor is it that people are no more being inflicted with ailments other than COVID-19," he said.

The PTI - Karachi chief alleged that the concerned quarters, belonging to the provincial government were using the COVID-19 challenge as an excuse to cover-up for their failures in meeting the public healthcare needs.

"People have every right to know as where an amount of no less than nine billion rupees earmarked for health sector have been spent by PPP during its 12-year rule over the province," he said.

Khurram Sherzaman also took strong exception to the claims by some members of the provincial cabinet that many of the government's hospitals were catering to the critical care needs of people from provinces other than Sindh itself and that patients even those from abroad were acquiring treatment here.

"Such tall and unfounded claims in a province where people are losing their lives due to dog bite as needed vaccines are not available while even children and unassuming individuals were made to contract HIV/AIDS due to rampant quackery reflect that these people are in a state of self denial," he said.

In reply to a question, MPA Khurram Sherzaman said provision for quality health services and easy public accessibility to the same is the top priority of the PTI government.

He urged the provincial government to realize severity of the situation and ensure that people are no more denied of needed medical care that may otherwise expose them to any other serious challenge.

Responding to another query, he said COVID -19 was a global pandemic that has also affected the country and it was up to the authorities concerned to manage the situation ensuring that necessary precautions were duly adopted without any compromise in meeting other essential needs of the people.