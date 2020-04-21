UrduPoint.com
PTI Karachi Demands Relief Package For Journalists

Tue 21st April 2020

MPA and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter Khurram Sher Zaman said that journalists are frontline soldiers in the war against Coronavirus and they are instrumental in presenting our voice to the public and deserve much appreciation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :MPA and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter Khurram Sher Zaman said that journalists are frontline soldiers in the war against Coronavirus and they are instrumental in presenting our voice to the public and deserve much appreciation.

Sindh government must announce a relief package for journalists as has been announced by the Punjab government.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Insaf House, according to a communique on Tuesday.

MPA Jamal Siddiqi, Imran Siddiqi, Capt (R) Jamil, Saddam Kunbher, Toqeer Ahmed & others were also present on the occassion.

He termed the sindh government lockdown as misleading and a complete waste.

"We supported sindh government for public interest but they're not capable enough.

Health sector has been at its worst in Sindh," she said.

He said that 10000 operations are cancelled at Jinnah Hospital which is sheer incompetence. They're spreading hopelessness and pessimism among the public.

He condemned the recent regulation of ban on pillion riding and police misbehaviour with the public.

"All decisions taken in Sindh are in violation of Federal government. We are not against lockdown but against it's procedure. President Alvi took a great step to engage Ulemas in opening mosques," he said.

He demanded to tell status of ration distribution and if government fails to give proper accounts for the relief funds gathered by salaries of government emoloyees and members of assembly.

