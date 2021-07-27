PTI Karachi General Secretary tested positive for Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi General Secretary and MPA Sindh Saeed Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a PTI Spokesman, Saeed Afridi has quarantined himself.

The General Secretary has requested all party workers for his early recovery and appealed to the citizens to abide by Covid- 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).