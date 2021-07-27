UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Karachi General Secretary Tested Positive For Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:38 PM

PTI Karachi General Secretary tested positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi General Secretary and MPA Sindh Saeed Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi General Secretary and MPA Sindh Saeed Afridi has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a PTI Spokesman, Saeed Afridi has quarantined himself.

The General Secretary has requested all party workers for his early recovery and appealed to the citizens to abide by Covid- 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Afridi All

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

6 minutes ago

Anti-dengue drive underway in city

4 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for proactive steps t ..

4 minutes ago

Thousands of Ethiopians cross into Sudan fleeing c ..

4 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Unveils New Anti-Crime Plan

7 minutes ago

Stagnant rainwater injurious to cotton crop

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.