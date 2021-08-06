UrduPoint.com

PTI Karachi Issues Tickets To 42 Candidates For Cantonment Board Elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi has issued tickets to 42 candidates for the elections to cantonment board in the city

PTI Karachi President and MPA Sindh Khurram Sher Zaman while addressing a press conference at Insaf House on Friday said that PTI is hopeful of winning the cantonment board's elections. The best candidates from each cantonment have been selected. He said that PTI has served Karachi.

He further said, 'Our members of the National Assembly spent Rs. 9.90 billion from the funds of Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve public problems in the streets of Karachi.' Sindh government has failed to deliver to the people of Karachi. Sewerage, construction of roads, parks, sports ground were constructed by PTI MNAs in Karachi.

Khurrum said that K4 project is going to be completed under the directions of PM in Karachi.

Federal government has provided 52 fire brigades to Karachi.

Manghopir, Nishtar Road was also constructed with federal funds. Federal government constructed 6 flyovers in North Nazimabad.

He said that federal government spent Rs 35 billion and PTI government knows its responsibility.

He said, 'We have repeatedly asked the Sindh government to hold local body elections to solve the problems of city. We have approached the court under Article 140A, 1 year is coming to an end but the provincial government is not ready to hold local body elections.' Bilal Ghaffar, Parliamentary Leader of PTI in Sindh Assembly said that PTI has selected common and young for the elections of cantonment board.

'We believe in our young generation. We hope that these young people will bring change after the victory.'MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon, PTI leader Captain Rizwan, Fiza Zeeshan, Gohar Khattak and other were also present on the occasion.

