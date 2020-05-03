UrduPoint.com
PTI Karachi Pays Tributes To Journalists On WPFD

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 06:00 PM

PTI Karachi pays tributes to journalists on WPFD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Karachi, on Sunday paid rich tributes to the journalist for their struggle and services to the cause of democracy in the country.

In a message here on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), PTI Karachi President, Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the journalist had played an important role in the restoration of democracy in the country.

He said that besides the political parties, the journalists had also sacrificed their lives for the democracy.

He said that those journalists who embraced martyrdom would always be remembered.

He said that the profession of journalism was a sacred one.

Khurrum said that the journalism created awareness among the people. In the currentsituation of the coronavirus, the journalist were frontline heroes, he said.

"The present government believed in the freedom of Press. The media had also played vital role in disseminating PTI version from house-to-house," he said.

