PTI Karachi prays for speedy recovery of Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter has appealed to the nation to pray for the speedy recovery of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail after testing positive for the coronavirus.

PTI Karachi's President Khurrum Sher Zaman and Secretary Information Jamal Siddiqi also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the Governor courage to fight the Covid-19 and for his recovery, said a communique here on Tuesday.

They said that Governor Imran Ismail after his recovery would serve the people of the province.

Jamal Siddiqi said that he was going to get himself tested for the coronavirus as he had been in contact from time to time with the Governor.

He also appealed to the people to observe social distancing and take precautionary measures against the coronavirus.