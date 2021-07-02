UrduPoint.com
PTI Karachi President Condemns Robbery Incident At Ehsas Programme Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:40 PM

PTI Karachi president condemns robbery incident at Ehsas Programme Center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President has strongly condemned the robbery incident that took place at Ehsas Programme Center at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-5 area of the city.

He expressed displeasure over the incident and blamed that Police was not present there for provision of security.

In a statement, PTI Karachi's President Khurrum Sher Zaman said that robbers easily looted amount of financial assistance allocated for the poor from the staff of Ehsas Center.

He said that the robbers deprived the staff and the poor people from cash.

He said that the criminal elements were wandering openly in the city.

He demanded of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for the arrest of robbers involved in the incident immediately.

