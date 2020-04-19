PTI Karachi President expresses reservations over blanket ban on pillion riding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday expressed his reservations over the complete ban on pillion riding in the Sindh.

He said that the transport in the metropolis was not plying on the roads. If a female wanted to go from one place to another how she would travel over there, he asked the Sindh government, according to a press release issued here.

He demanded of the provincial government to exempt journalists and females from the pillion riding during the lockdown in the province.

Khurrum said that the provincial government should ease the lockdown. He said that the police in the name of lockdown beating up the people.

He said that the people had been limited to their homes and how long they would be asked to stay home as three weeks had passed to the lockdown.

He alleged that the lockdown seemed to be only on the arteries of the city and no implementation of the lockdown witnessed in streets and mulhalas. He further said that the provincial government and police themselves were not complying with orders issued for the lockdown.