UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Karachi Receives Ration Bags For Distribution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

PTI Karachi receives ration bags for distribution

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Thursday said that it had received bags of ration from the Ulema University for distribution among the deserving people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Thursday said that it had received bags of ration from the Ulema University for distribution among the deserving people.

PTI Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sherzaman had said that the bags had been sent to different areas of the metropolis for distribution, according to a communique here on Thursday.

"We are knocking at every single door from where we expect can get aid for the poor people," he said.

He further said that they were thankful to the Ulema University and Ulema Family for the bags.

"It is our responsibility to hand over surty to the people which we get for them," Khurrum said.

PTI was only the party working in different areas, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Family From

Recent Stories

FNC Technical Affairs Committee discusses report o ..

35 seconds ago

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

9 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

6 minutes ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parad ..

6 minutes ago

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.