PTI Karachi receives ration bags for distribution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Thursday said that it had received bags of ration from the Ulema University for distribution among the deserving people.

PTI Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sherzaman had said that the bags had been sent to different areas of the metropolis for distribution, according to a communique here on Thursday.

"We are knocking at every single door from where we expect can get aid for the poor people," he said.

He further said that they were thankful to the Ulema University and Ulema Family for the bags.

"It is our responsibility to hand over surty to the people which we get for them," Khurrum said.

PTI was only the party working in different areas, he said.