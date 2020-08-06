PTI Karachi Spokesman lauds on FWO efforts in rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi, Jamal Siddiqui, on Thursday said that the situation in the metropolis was better during the fourth spell of monsoon rains because of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) efforts.

According to a communique here, he said that the FWO had carried out the cleanliness of big nullahs and storm-drains in the city.

Criticising the Sindh government, he said that the citizens of Karachi were deprived of the provincial government's strategy for the recent rains.

He asked the provincial minister for Local Government to inform the people about his steps on rains.

Jamal Siddiqui said that the PTI Karachi was thankful to the Prime Minister ImranKhan for helping the Sindh government.