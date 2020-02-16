PTI-Karachi suspends all its political activities as mark of respect to Naeem ul Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf, Karachi region has announced to suspend all its political activities for three days as a sign of respect for their senior leader, Naeem ul Haq who passed away last evening.

According to an announcement the PTI President for Eastern Sindh Region, Khurram Sher Zaman paying glowing tribute to one of the founder members of the party said the loss caused by passing away of the senior leader could never be compensated.