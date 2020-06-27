UrduPoint.com
PTI Karachi Warns Of Protest Against KE

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:43 PM

PTI Karachi warns of protest against KE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Saturday said that K-Electric had made the lives of Karachiites miserable due to the unannounced loadshedding and they have turned the city of lights into city of darkness.

He said, 'KE is playing the role of East India Company. It must address the issue of overbiling.' Khurrum said that KE was lying about furnace oil since oil companies clarified about it, according to a news release.

He said that patients in quarantine cannot face this misery of loadshedding and shortage of water in this weather.

Political appointments in KE had also made the situation worst. The meeting of Governor sindh with K-Electric heads would bring positive outcomes.

Secretary General PTI Karachi, Dr Saeed Afridi said that K Electric was playing with the lives of home quarantined coronavirus patients.

'In areas of my constituency including Banaras colony, Qasba Colony, people are deprived of electricity and water which is dreadful,' he said adding that K-Electric must improve its performance in two days otherwise PTI will launch a protest.

