UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Karachi's Sit-in Against K-Electric Enters Fourth Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:17 AM

PTI Karachi's sit-in against K-Electric enters fourth day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's sit-in against K-Electric (KE) Thursday entered fourth day outside the K-Electric's head office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's sit-in against K-Electric (KE) Thursday entered fourth day outside the K-Electric's head office.

MQM-Pakistan delegation also joined the protest to express its solidarity and support, according to a news release.

The delegation included Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Muhammad Hussain and others.

Opposition leader Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that it was the prime responsiblity of K-Electric to provide uninterrupted electric supply to the citizens but it had failed to do so.

Commercial areas of the city were closed and 33 percent electric demand of the city had already decreased.

'The business sector of the city is trembling, NEPRA has to respond on the tarrif issue, whole Pakistan should have a same tarrif,' he said.

He added that PTI was a democratic party where every worker had right to raise voice against any injustice.

MQM-Pakistan's leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel also talked to the media and expressed solidarity with the PTI's protest against K-Electric.

He said that K-Electric had ruined the lifestyle of Karachites.

He demanded to public the agreement with K-Electric and also announced to stagea protest in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Business Nepra Same Media Agreement KE

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

36 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

4 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

45 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.