PTI Kohat Chapter Starts Preparations For 27 March Rally: Ziaullah Bangash

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that huge rally from Kohat chapter will participate in PTI rally on 27 March at Parade Ground to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan

He said this while chairing a consultative meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kohat in which large number part's worked were present.

In the meeting opinions were sought from party's workers to make sure maximum participation of people.

He said that historic gathering on 27 March will repose full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan leadership.

Ziaullah Bangash said that large caravan from Kohat, KaraHangu and other southern districts will gather at Khushal Garh bridge for participation in 27 March rally.

