PTI Korangi Stages Protest Demonstration Against Blasphemous Sketches

PTI Korangi stages protest demonstration against blasphemous sketches

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Korangi on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against blasphemous sketches in France

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Korangi on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against blasphemous sketches in France.

PTI MPA Raja Azhar, PTI Korangi President Gohar Khattak and a large number of people participated in the protest demonstration at Awami Colony Flyover Korangi.

The participants condemned the blasphemous sketches. MPA Raja Azhar announced to march on French Consulate with his barefoot tomorrow (Thursday).

He said that the boycott of France was important for wrenching the hearts of Muslims around the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

