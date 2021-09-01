PTI-KP chapter forms 9-member apex committee: Kamran Bangash

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has formed a provincial apex committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for evaluation and review of the district organizations in the province, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has formed a provincial apex committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for evaluation and review of the district organizations in the province, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash.

He said the committee shall endeavor to bring harmony amongst the parliamentarians and party cadre to prepare the party for upcoming local government elections.

The committee would be chaired by Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan while the members would include Asad Qaiser Speaker National Assembly, KP Governor Shah Farman, Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Railways Senator Azam Swati, KP Minister Atif Khan, Federal Minister for Communication and Works Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur and Fazal Muhammad Khan.

All the regional party presidents shall be the ex-officio members of the committee, said a notification issued by Amir Mehmood Kiyani Secretary General PTI.