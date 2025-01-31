PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that negotiations were not in the nature of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), as it lacks a democratic mindset.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue cannot be one-sided and requires patience to both speak with reasoning and listen to the other side.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered talks with an open heart, urging PTI to embrace democratic traditions and participate.

Answering a question, he said that PTI has never believed in political dialogue, especially its founder, who has a track record of going back on his words. “The party is unfamiliar with the principles of democratic discourse and constructive negotiations,” he added.