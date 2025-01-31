Open Menu

PTI Lacks Democratic Mindset: Senator Talal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 12:00 AM

PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that negotiations were not in the nature of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), as it lacks a democratic mindset.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that dialogue cannot be one-sided and requires patience to both speak with reasoning and listen to the other side.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered talks with an open heart, urging PTI to embrace democratic traditions and participate.

Answering a question, he said that PTI has never believed in political dialogue, especially its founder, who has a track record of going back on his words. “The party is unfamiliar with the principles of democratic discourse and constructive negotiations,” he added.

Recent Stories

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahor ..

British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK Presid ..

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan

9 minutes ago
 CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensu ..

CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses

9 minutes ago
 Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of pass ..

Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..

9 minutes ago
 One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry

13 minutes ago
 Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country ..

Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..

13 minutes ago
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in W ..

No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington

13 minutes ago
 Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahi ..

Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul

17 minutes ago
 NA body reviews several issues regarding education ..

NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector

17 minutes ago
 RDA holds special session to promote reading habit ..

RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth

17 minutes ago
 CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing eld ..

CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan