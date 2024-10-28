PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qadir Patel stated on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only party lacking direction and purpose, urging it to assess its four-year governance record, which he claimed caused a decline in all sectors, before criticizing PPP leadership.

Speaking on a point of order in response to PTI’s Asad Qaiser’s allegations in the National Assembly, Patel questioned the motives of the PTI, asking who could clarify its political objectives. He reiterated that after the 2024 elections, PTI was invited to form the government, but their politics aimed to create hurdles in the functioning of any government. He stated that parties like JUI-F, PPP, PML-N, ANP, and BNP each have clear directions. He noted that the PPP has fought against every dictator and made significant sacrifices, while the PML-N is also a democratic party.

Speaking on a point of personal explanation in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah stated that for the first time in Pakistan's history, a prime minister was sent home through a no-confidence motion. He added that by comparing the records of parliamentary proceedings and questions from 2008 to 2018 with those from the next three and a half years, (2018-2022), it will become clear whose tenure was better in every aspect.

Syed Khurshid Shah emphasized the need for no double standards in Parliament, highlighting the importance of respecting the institution. He criticized PTI members for disrupting proceedings and storming out during question hour, actions that undermined the dignity of Parliament, which is elected by the people's votes.

Shah reflected on Pakistan's democratic history, noting the smooth transition of power between 2008 and 2018, during which prime ministers and presidents came and went with dignity. He mentioned that during the no-confidence motion against PTI founder, PTI members sought their support but were rebuffed, which confined the matter to the opposition. This culminated in a historic first the ousting of a prime minister through a no-confidence vote in Pakistan's history.

