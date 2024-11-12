PTI Lacks Faith In Parliamentary Dialogue: Kayani
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 10:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals, Bilal Azhar Kayani, said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has been repeatedly called to engage in dialogue on national issues.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI's founder introduced divisive tactics by filing political cases on political opponents.
“Unfortunately, PTI lacks belief in constructive dialogue with other political parties,” he added.
Responding to a question, he said that the government had established the foundation for parliamentary representation within the Judicial Commission and amendments were passed with a two-thirds majority.
He further said that these amendments were made through a democratic and parliamentary process, with a broad consensus among parties. This process has reinforced democracy and upheld the rule of law, he stated.
