PTI Lacks Public Support, Relies On Media Tactics: Talal Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no public support, and today's protest call was a failed attempt as their previous protest calls.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister noted that public know their real face and people's response to their call was zero.

“They don’t have the people; they rely only on media engagement tactics,” he remarked.

Answering a question, he said that protest was the democratic right but it must be conducted within the legal framework.

Protesters must fulfill the necessary conditions outlined in the Constitution, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He said that protest was constitutional right of every political party but obtaining prior permission is essential.

He added that Section 144 was imposed in light of potential security threats and concerns related to terrorism.

