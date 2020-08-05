PTI Lahore chapter observe Youm-e-Istehsal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Lahore chapter on Wednesday organized a ceremony to observe Youm-e-Istehsal for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here.

PTI leaders including Punjab General Secretary Ali Imtiaz, Punjab Vice President Major (retd) Sarwar, PTI Punjab Women wing General Secretary Robina Shaheen, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) PTI Lahore wing Mirza Sadiq Jaral, PTI Vice President Lahore Shabbir Sial, PTI General Secretary Lahore Mehr Wajid Azeem, and other were present.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Vice President Major (retd) Sarwar condemned completion of one year of military siege in IIOJK and also appreciated the passion and bravery of Kashmiri people for right to self determination.

PTI Lahore General Secretary Mehr Wajid Azeem said that purpose of observing Youm-e-Istehsal was to extend a massage to the Kashmiri people that Pakistani nation was standing with them in their struggle.

PTI Women wing General Secretary Robina Shaheen said that there was no example of brutalities and barbarism as on Kashmiri people by Indian forces particularly one year of military siege in the IIOJK.

She said that Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people for their just right to self determination, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced himself ambassador of Kashmiri people to raise the issue on all forums.