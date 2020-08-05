UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Lahore Chapter Observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

PTI Lahore chapter observe Youm-e-Istehsal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Lahore chapter on Wednesday organized a ceremony to observe Youm-e-Istehsal for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here.

PTI leaders including Punjab General Secretary Ali Imtiaz, Punjab Vice President Major (retd) Sarwar, PTI Punjab Women wing General Secretary Robina Shaheen, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) PTI Lahore wing Mirza Sadiq Jaral, PTI Vice President Lahore Shabbir Sial, PTI General Secretary Lahore Mehr Wajid Azeem, and other were present.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Vice President Major (retd) Sarwar condemned completion of one year of military siege in IIOJK and also appreciated the passion and bravery of Kashmiri people for right to self determination.

PTI Lahore General Secretary Mehr Wajid Azeem said that purpose of observing Youm-e-Istehsal was to extend a massage to the Kashmiri people that Pakistani nation was standing with them in their struggle.

PTI Women wing General Secretary Robina Shaheen said that there was no example of brutalities and barbarism as on Kashmiri people by Indian forces particularly one year of military siege in the IIOJK.

She said that Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people for their just right to self determination, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced himself ambassador of Kashmiri people to raise the issue on all forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Moral All

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

22 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

54 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

50 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.