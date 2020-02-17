PTI Lakki Marwat constitutes tehsil-level cabinets

Lakki Marwat Chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has constituted its cabinets in three tehsils including Behtani sub-divisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Lakki Marwat Chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has constituted its cabinets in three tehsils including Behtani sub-divisions.

According to notification issued from office of the district secretary general of the party, Shafqatullah Khwaidad Khel members of Nourag Tehsil cabinet includes Arifullah as president, Israr Khan, Arif Khan and Ahmed Khan as vice presidents, Irfanullah as general secretary, Ishfaq Niazi and Kalim Khan deputy general secretaries, Hamidullah Shah as finance secretary and Zaheer Gulzar Marwat as secretary information.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal was declared as president and Razur Rehman as vice president besides other members for Lakki Tehsil cabinet.

While Haji Farhan Khan heads the cabinet of Ghazni Khel Tehsil and Khanzala Khan would lead Tehsil subdivision Behtani.

The general secretary Shafqatullah said that organization of the party would encourage the party's workers.