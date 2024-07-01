Open Menu

PTI Last Regime Involved In Plundering Public Money: Ranjha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last regime was involved in plundering public money through kick backs on various projects

Talking to private news channel, he said the PTI leaders had damaged the image of national institutions through corruption.

Most of the PTI leaders were facing court trials on charges of corruption and financial irregularities, he added.

Mohsin Ranjha said PTI founder's party was seeking international help to get rid of the corruption cases and the release of him from jail. We will not tolerate any foreign interventions in our national affairs, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the PML-N wanted to hold dialogue with opposition parties in larger national interest and smooth flow of democracy in the country.

