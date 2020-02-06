PTI lauded for opposing bill to increase salaries of lawmakers

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday lauded the PTI and major political parties for opposing bill seeking hefty increase in the salaries and allowances of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday lauded the PTI and major political parties for opposing bill seeking hefty increase in the salaries and allowances of lawmakers.The move was insensitive as masses are braving runaway inflation and record unemployment while some of the politicians seems only interested in personal welfare, it said.The government continues to ask masses for sacrifice while some of the legislators tried doubling and quadrupling salaries amid harsh economic times which amounts to a slapping masses, said Chairman Brig.

Muhammad Aslam Khan (Retd)He said that those defending the move are indifferent to the problems of people who have elected them to power which will also hurt their political career.

Brig. Muhammad Aslam Khan said that the minimum salary of an MNA is Rs150,000 not including allowances, which can easily exceed Rs200,000 per month while the maximum salary of a grade 17 officer is under Rs77,000 but some legislators say that they are not getting as much as a grade 17 officer which is deceit.He noted that it was a bad idea to attempt to table three bills seeking a raise in the salaries of lawmakers in the National Assembly and Senate and PTI, PML-N and PP did the right thing by opposing it otherwise they would have seen a backlash.The MNAs and Senators should share the current economic hardship with the rest of the country and demand a raise when the salaries of masses are increased and inflation is controlled, he said.