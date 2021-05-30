UrduPoint.com
PTI Lawmaker Condemns Damage To Edhi Ambulence

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

PTI lawmaker condemns damage to Edhi ambulence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA - Sindh Raja Azhar on Sunday condemned the damage to an ambulence of Edhi Foundation by unknown persons at Bhans Colony area of the metropolis.

He said that attempts to bother welfare organizations for personal quarrels was condemnable.

He said that the province was already facing the shortage of ambulences.

The MPA claimed that there was no ambulence at government level in the province.

He also expressed his reservation over the silence of police against the unknown attackers of the ambulenceHe demanded to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

