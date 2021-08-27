UrduPoint.com

PTI Lawmaker Expresses Dismay Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Factory Ablaze

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

PTI lawmaker expresses dismay over loss of precious lives in factory ablaze

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Khurrum Sher Zaman has expressed his disappointment over the incident of a fire in a factory of Mehran Town Korangi, which resulted in loss of several precious lives here on Friday.

He said that non-availability of district administration on the scene was a shameful act.

He demanded of the departments concerned to inform about the real facts of the fire incident.

Khurrum consoled with the bereaved families and he also prayed for recovery of the injured labourers.

