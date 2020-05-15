UrduPoint.com
PTI Lawmaker Ghulam Sarwar Khan Comes Under NAB’s Radar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:54 AM

PTI lawmaker Ghulam Sarwar Khan comes under NAB’s radar

The sources say that NAB has started investigation against Ghulam Sarwar Khan for developing assets beyond known means of income.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, a PTI-lawmaker, came under radar of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for making assets beyond known means of resources, the sources said here on Friday.

“The NAB has started investigation against Ghulam Sarwar Khan for developing assets beyond the known sources of income,” the officials said while seeking anonymity said. The sources said that they received complaints against the PTI lawmaker after which they decided to take action against him.

The anti-graft body in a notice directed revenue officials to submit property details held by PTI leader and his family members by Friday.

The NAB also sought record of agriculture, residential and commercial properties owned by Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

“A proper investigation will be launched against the minister after verifying the complaint,” the sources added.

