PTI lawmaker Khial Zaman passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of Petroleum Division (PD) and the Member National Assembly from Hangu Khial Zaman Orakzai has passed away due to prolonged illness, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar informed on Monday.

"We announce with great sorrow that the Parliamentary Secretary of Petroleum Division and Member of National Assembly from Hangu Khayal Zaman Orakzai has passed away. May Allah grant him a place in Jannah," the minister said on his Twitter handle.

The deceased had won the NA-33, Hangu seat on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ticket.