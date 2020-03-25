ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :PTI member KP assembly Momina Basit Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented a financial relief package worth Rs1.2 trillion to ward off the negative impact of coronavirus and won the heart of masses in this critical time.

She said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Momina further said that PM has given a comprehensive relief package, which included the poor segment of society, middle class, agrarian, industrialists and importer and exporters by reducing the oil prices up to 15 rupees per liter and billions of rupees through abolishing/reduction of taxes.

Replying to a question she said that the Federal government allocated Rs50 billion for providing Rs3,000 monthly package to help daily wagers, which was the need of the of hour, as the whole country is locked down against the coronavirus threat and labours were unable to earn their bread and butter.

Talking about the middle class of the society Momina Basit said that 50 billion rupees were also allocated for Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide essential food items at affordable prices could be ensured.

A huge allocation of Rs280 billion was also made for the agriculture sector which would be used for the wheat purchase, she said.

The PTI lawmaker stated that the PM also announced relief for the gas bill those would be allowed through three installments over next three months while electricity bill up to 300 units that consist of 75 per cent consumers will be able to pay their bills through installments over next three months.