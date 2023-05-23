Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Javaria Zafar Aheer on Tuesday termed May 9 incidents a black day in the country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Javaria Zafar Aheer on Tuesday termed May 9 incidents a black day in the country's history.

Speaking in the National Assembly, she strongly condemned the riot incidents on May 9 in which state installations were attacked by protesters.

"I have no words to condemn the tragic incidents in strongest way", she remarked.

She said it was the result of wrong mindset of PTI Chairman adding that due to his (Imran) wrong policies, she and her other colleagues parted way with the party one year ago.

'Fatwas' (decrees) were issued against us by PTI in which we were declared traitors," she said.

Paying rich tributes to the armed forces and its leadership, she said the armed forces had foiled the conspiracy through wisdom to pitch people and army against each other.

She said that PTI also hurt sentiments of the entire nation for mere their own political interests.