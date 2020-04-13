UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

PTI lawmaker visits Ehsaas Programme site

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Raja Azhar visited a site of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in Bhittai Colony area of the metropolis to review arrangements

The lawmaker met the management of a private bank distributing cash of the programme among the deserving people, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

The lawmaker arranged the facilities of drinking water, tents and so on for the needy people came for receiving the cash assistance.

Keeping in view the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the coronavirus, he made available the sanitizers for cleansing the hands.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was for the needy people, he said. Adding that beingthe elected representative he was there to facilitate the people.

