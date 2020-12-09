(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf leaders from the city, headed by its Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman, on Wednesday assured that they will raise voice and lobby for the business community of Sindh at the provincial and Federal governments level to get their problems resolved at the earliest.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, PTI President Karachi, Khurram Sher Zamman said that his party lawmakers would play their possible role to support the business community especially of Karachi for the economic prosperity and development of the country, said KATI release.

He also commended that prominent industrialists of the area had adopted roundabouts in Korangi industrial area and renovated these.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI, S.M. Muneer appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for focusing the industrial sector and exports of the country.

He hoped that as result of the initiatives taken the Prime Minister would start yielding and the economic of the country would strengthen.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman said abolition of peak hour tariff and relief in additional use of electricity to industry were great initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He mentioned that on the association's request and assurances by the City administration, private companies invested millions of rupees for the beautification of these roundabouts and had been paying hundreds of thousands for the maintenance on monthly basis.

"Now, abruptly the administration officials stripped off these renovated roundabout on the basis of an order against advertisement at public places" he regretted.

He urged the lawmakers to raise this issue at different forums.

Chairman and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, head of KATI's standing committee on Public relation Ikram Rajput, former presidents of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan and Danish Khan also spoke.