UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Lawmakers Assure Support For Resolution Of Business Community's Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

PTI lawmakers assure support for resolution of business community's issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf leaders from the city, headed by its Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman, on Wednesday assured that they will raise voice and lobby for the business community of Sindh at the provincial and Federal governments level to get their problems resolved at the earliest.

Speaking at an interactive meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, PTI President Karachi, Khurram Sher Zamman said that his party lawmakers would play their possible role to support the business community especially of Karachi for the economic prosperity and development of the country, said KATI release.

He also commended that prominent industrialists of the area had adopted roundabouts in Korangi industrial area and renovated these.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI, S.M. Muneer appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for focusing the industrial sector and exports of the country.

He hoped that as result of the initiatives taken the Prime Minister would start yielding and the economic of the country would strengthen.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman said abolition of peak hour tariff and relief in additional use of electricity to industry were great initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He mentioned that on the association's request and assurances by the City administration, private companies invested millions of rupees for the beautification of these roundabouts and had been paying hundreds of thousands for the maintenance on monthly basis.

"Now, abruptly the administration officials stripped off these renovated roundabout on the basis of an order against advertisement at public places" he regretted.

He urged the lawmakers to raise this issue at different forums.

Chairman and CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, head of KATI's standing committee on Public relation Ikram Rajput, former presidents of KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan and Danish Khan also spoke.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Kati Korangi From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

31 seconds ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

39 seconds ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

55 seconds ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

1 minute ago

Admitting Israel as 10th member, UAE hosts virtual ..

16 minutes ago

GCC ministers discuss increasing free trade agreem ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.