PTI lawmakers congratulate govt economic team for pro-people budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) legislators on Saturday congratulated Federal government economic team for presenting poor-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. They said that the economic team had made great efforts to provide maximum relief to the poor people and all sectors were accommodated in this regard.

Talking to APP at Parliament Lobby, Member of National Assembly Farooq Azam Malik said that the government was making efforts to extend maximum relief to the poor segments of the society. He said that in proposed budget, no new taxes were imposed which was positive initiative.

He said that the budget was aimed to enhance trade activities including exports.

PTI MNA Malik Niaz Ahmad Jakhar said the present government presented its third budget adding, now the economic situation was recording positive sign. He said that the development budget was also increased with the purpose to improve infrastructure across the country.

Similarly, the government has allocated a huge amount for the improvements in health sector amid COVID-19 pandemic and to improve healthcare facilities for the masses.