PTI Lawmakers Granted Exemption From Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:13 PM

PTI lawmakers granted exemption from hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted exemption from hearing to Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, MNA Asad Umer, Shafqat Mehmood and others in a case related to attack on buildings of ptv and Parliament during 2014 sit-in.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted hearing on the above case registered by Secretariat Police Station.

As the hearing began, the ten accused including the leaders of ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) filed petitions seeking one-day exemption from hearing which had been accepted by the judge. The court, however, adjourned the case till November 19.

