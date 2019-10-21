PTI lawmakers granted exemption from hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted exemption from hearing to Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, MNA Asad Umer, Shafqat Mehmood and others in a case related to attack on buildings of PTV and Parliament during 2014 sit-in

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted hearing on the above case registered by Secretariat Police Station.

As the hearing began, the ten accused including the leaders of ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) filed petitions seeking one-day exemption from hearing which had been accepted by the judge. The court, however, adjourned the case till November 19.