UrduPoint.com

PTI Lawmakers May Represent Constituencies Till Acceptance Of Resignations: IHC CJ

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PTI lawmakers may represent constituencies till acceptance of resignations: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought record from the Interior Ministry regarding cases registered across the country against specific Members of Parliament.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case, filed by PTI leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and others.

The Chief Justice inquired that what had been done in matter of MNA Ali Wazir. He noted that all the petitioners in this case were Members of Parliament and added the apex court also pointed out the same.

He said that the lawmakers should attend the National Assembly sessions and represent their Constituencies till their resignations were accepted and formally de-notified.

Petitioners' lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that his client had to come from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Parliament along with cases of treason, terrorism and others.

The court remarked that a political solution should be worked out for such matters to aver the country from any chaos.

The court sought cases record from Interior Ministry and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Interior Ministry Parliament Same Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

33 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

46 minutes ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

1 hour ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.