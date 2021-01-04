PTI lawmakers met JPMC director

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs- Sindh Saeed Afridi and Raja Azhar visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and met JPMC Director Dr. Seemi Jamali.

During their visit to the hospital they discussed medical facilities in JPMC, measures against Covid-19 and other matters.

The lawmakers expressed their grief over the demise of doctors who lost their lives in fight against Covid-19.

Saeed Afridi who is also the PTI Karachi Secretary and Raja Azhar appreciated the services of the doctors and the paramedical staff in the situation of Covid-19.

They said that the doctors were the front line soldiers in containing the coronavirus.