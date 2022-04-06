UrduPoint.com

PTI Lawmakers Move No-trust-motion Against PA Deputy Speaker

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2022 | 02:26 PM

PTI lawmakers move no-trust-motion against PA deputy speaker

The development has taken place after deadlock between Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and the staff members.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs on Wednesday moved no-confidence motion against its own Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The provincial leadership of the PTI filled the motion after approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had summoned Punjab Assembly session on April 6 at 7:30pm under Article 130 of the Constitution. The deputy speaker, however, claimed that the Assembly Secretariat was not cooperating with him.

The speaker said that he called the session on Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders and the Secretariat should also issue a notification for the session on my orders. It would be committing contempt of court if the assembly secretariat did not issue the notification, he added.

The sources claimed that Mazari was going against Chaudhary Pervez Elahi which became the major reason of the delay of the house proceeding.

They said that Mazari was told that a no-trust-motion was moved against him and now he would not be able to conduct the house, he said that he was still the deputy speaker and had right to conduct the house proceedings.

Last Sunday, the situation turned violent at the entrance of the provincial legislative assembly as the media was barred from entering into the press gallery while doors were closed for the opposition members. There was also scuffle between the MPAs of the PTI and the opposition and the security present there played their role as silent spectators.

The journalists said that the session was not possible to be held on Wednesday (today) and pointed out that the same situation could take place what happened on Sunday.

