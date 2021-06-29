Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers here on Tuesday staged a protest sit-in at the main gate of Sindh Assembly against banning its eight PTI lawmakers from entering the Assembly building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers here on Tuesday staged a protest sit-in at the main gate of Sindh Assembly against banning its eight PTI lawmakers from entering the Assembly building.

Two lawmakers also tried to clime up the gate to enter premises of the Assembly building as the main gate of the provincial assembly was closed for entrance. The lawmakers chanted slogans against the decision of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

PTI lawmakers Sidra Imran, Riaz Haider, Rabia, Sanjay Gangwani, Shabir Qureshi, MMA's Sbdul Rasheed and Sohrab Serki were also stopped to enter the Assembly.