PTI Lawmakers’ Ruckus, Sloganeering Lead To Prorogation Of NA Session

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PTI lawmakers’ ruckus, sloganeering lead to prorogation of NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Ruckus and sloganeering of members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday led to the prorogation of the National Assembly session for indefinite period.

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, an independent member of the National Assembly was speaking on point of order when PTI lawmakers started sloganeering which compelled the Deputy Speaker to read the prorogation order signed by President.

Earlier, speaking in the House, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi clarified that he did not receive a single penny from anyone.

He claimed that the forward bloc was on the card in PTI on that day which he foiled, and the time would prove it.

He went on to say that although PTI was a big party, its candidate always bagged hardly 2500 votes against me during the elections.

He returned to the House through securing over 90,000 votes.

