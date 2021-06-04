UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Lawmakers Stage Protest Against Not Being Allowed To Table Resolution On Water Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:37 PM

PTI lawmakers stage protest against not being allowed to table resolution on water shortage

The PTI members of Sindh Assembly here on Friday staged a protest when they were not given permission to table a resolution against artificial shortage of water in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The PTI members of Sindh Assembly here on Friday staged a protest when they were not given permission to table a resolution against artificial shortage of water in Sindh province.

The protesters led by the leader of opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh in Sindh Assembly, also raised slogans against the artificial water shortage, said a statement on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that today the joint resolution was brought by the elected members of Karachi.

He said assembly was the forum of lawmaking but the voice of opposition was being suppressed.

He said Karachi generates 90 percent revenue of Sindh, but Karachiites were being punished because they did not give vote to PPP.

He said that in Karachi citizens do not get tap water, but buy water from tanker mafia.

He said Karachiites not only lack facility of tap water but also of roads, public transport and other basic civic services.

He said due to corruption people were deprived of basic needs of life.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said now even water tankers were not sent in his constituency and 450000 citizens in his constituency would protest if water was not supplied to them.

He said Federal government had released huge funds for the province and also giving basic facilities to the masses.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Corruption Resolution Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Water Vote Buy From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

CTD summons Dr Farooq Sattar, Anees Advocate

1 minute ago

Islamabad police register FIR, constitute team to ..

1 minute ago

Niger ministers due in Pakistan on June 15 to prom ..

2 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam reiterates government resolve to ensur ..

2 minutes ago

Rain frustrates England and New Zealand as third d ..

10 minutes ago

G7 health chiefs to bolster joint efforts to comba ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.