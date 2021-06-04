PTI lawmakers stage protest against not being allowed to table resolution on water shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The PTI members of Sindh Assembly here on Friday staged a protest when they were not given permission to table a resolution against artificial shortage of water in Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The PTI members of Sindh Assembly here on Friday staged a protest when they were not given permission to table a resolution against artificial shortage of water in Sindh province.

The protesters led by the leader of opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh in Sindh Assembly, also raised slogans against the artificial water shortage, said a statement on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that today the joint resolution was brought by the elected members of Karachi.

He said assembly was the forum of lawmaking but the voice of opposition was being suppressed.

He said Karachi generates 90 percent revenue of Sindh, but Karachiites were being punished because they did not give vote to PPP.

He said that in Karachi citizens do not get tap water, but buy water from tanker mafia.

He said Karachiites not only lack facility of tap water but also of roads, public transport and other basic civic services.

He said due to corruption people were deprived of basic needs of life.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said now even water tankers were not sent in his constituency and 450000 citizens in his constituency would protest if water was not supplied to them.

He said Federal government had released huge funds for the province and also giving basic facilities to the masses.